Alchemint Standards Price Up 38% Over Last Week (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $161,200.49 and $91.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 38% higher against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00029617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00125770 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.74 or 0.00256855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00526877 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00280743 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00019160 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00050322 BTC.

Alchemint Standards’ genesis date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Alchemint Standards can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

