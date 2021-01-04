Alchemy Pay Reaches Market Cap of $3.29 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $3.29 million and $729,855.00 worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.75 or 0.00187945 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00027653 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00040280 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000302 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,744,077 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

Alchemy Pay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.