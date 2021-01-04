Algorand Trading 39.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, CoinEx and BitMax. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 39.8% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $545.70 million and $266.68 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00031539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00124969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.15 or 0.00542735 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00144979 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00266943 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00019503 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00051070 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,198,574,352 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

