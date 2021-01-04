Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.97 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will announce sales of $31.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $32.72 billion. Alibaba Group reported sales of $23.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year sales of $103.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.50 billion to $108.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $136.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $127.56 billion to $144.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alibaba Group.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.10 EPS.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. China Renaissance Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.39.

NYSE BABA opened at $232.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $629.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.