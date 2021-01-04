Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Upgraded to Outperform by Evercore ISI

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $625.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s current price.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $432.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $534.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $543.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $497.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.10.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 16,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.83, for a total value of $7,252,525.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,018.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total transaction of $1,177,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,887 shares of company stock valued at $68,176,174 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Align Technology by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 34,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Align Technology by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Align Technology by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 13,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Align Technology by 44.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,889,000 after buying an additional 44,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Align Technology by 5,286.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

