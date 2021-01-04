Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

In other news, CFO Edward Wholihan sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $93,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,929.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $140,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,949.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 152,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.53% of the company’s stock.

ALNA stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.25. 730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,230. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.99.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

