Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) and NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Financial Review

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) and NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. NorthWestern pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Alliant Energy pays out 78.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NorthWestern pays out 70.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alliant Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. NorthWestern is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Alliant Energy and NorthWestern, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliant Energy 0 4 2 0 2.33 NorthWestern 0 1 3 0 2.75

Alliant Energy currently has a consensus price target of $57.80, suggesting a potential upside of 14.21%. NorthWestern has a consensus price target of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.48%. Given Alliant Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alliant Energy is more favorable than NorthWestern.

Volatility & Risk

Alliant Energy has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NorthWestern has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.1% of Alliant Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of NorthWestern shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Alliant Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of NorthWestern shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alliant Energy and NorthWestern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliant Energy 15.09% 11.69% 3.48% NorthWestern 13.32% 8.05% 2.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alliant Energy and NorthWestern’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliant Energy $3.38 billion 3.74 $467.50 million $1.93 26.22 NorthWestern $1.26 billion 2.29 $202.12 million $3.42 16.64

Alliant Energy has higher revenue and earnings than NorthWestern. NorthWestern is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alliant Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alliant Energy beats NorthWestern on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Alliant Energy Corporation, through its other subsidiary, Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Wisconsin; and sells electricity to wholesale customers in Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2019, IPL supplied electricity to 490,000 retail customers and natural gas to 225,000 retail customers; and WPL supplied electricity to 480,000 retail customers and natural gas to 195,000 retail customers. It offers electric utility services to retail customers in the farming, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, chemical, and packaging industries. In addition, the company holds investments in various businesses, which provide freight services through a short-line railway between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, Iowa; a barge terminal and hauling services on the Mississippi River; customized supply chain solutions; freight and logistics brokering services; and other transfer and storage services. Further, it owns a 347 megawatt (MW) natural gas-fired electric generating unit near Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; and a 225 MW wind farm located in Oklahoma. Alliant Energy Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company's natural gas transmission system covers approximately 4,810 miles of pipeline. It serves approximately 734,800 customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the United States. NorthWestern Corporation was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.