Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Benchmark raised shares of Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.86.

Shares of ALTR traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.66. The stock had a trading volume of 12,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,634. Altair Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $106.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.96 million. On average, analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $186,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 46,490 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $2,136,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 337,594 shares of company stock worth $16,719,136. Insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

