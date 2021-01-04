American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) versus Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Head to Head Comparison

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) and American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ventas and American Assets Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ventas 10.49% 3.88% 1.64% American Assets Trust 10.38% 2.94% 1.34%

Ventas has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Assets Trust has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ventas and American Assets Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ventas $3.87 billion 4.74 $433.02 million $3.85 12.74 American Assets Trust $366.74 million 4.75 $60.19 million $2.20 13.13

Ventas has higher revenue and earnings than American Assets Trust. Ventas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Assets Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Ventas pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. American Assets Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Ventas pays out 46.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Assets Trust pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ventas has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and American Assets Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ventas and American Assets Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ventas 3 10 3 0 2.00 American Assets Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ventas currently has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.28%. American Assets Trust has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.27%. Given American Assets Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Assets Trust is more favorable than Ventas.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Ventas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Ventas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ventas beats American Assets Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population. For more than twenty years, Ventas has followed a successful strategy that endures: combining a high-quality diversified portfolio of properties and capital sources to manage through cycles, working with industry leading partners, and a collaborative and experienced team focused on producing consistent growing cash flows and superior returns on a strong balance sheet, ultimately rewarding Ventas shareholders. As of September 30, 2020, Ventas owned or managed through unconsolidated joint ventures approximately 1,200 properties.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii. The company's office portfolio comprises approximately 3.4 million rentable square feet, and its retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million square feet. In addition, the company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 97,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,112 multifamily units. In 2011, the company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes.

