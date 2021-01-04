American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of analysts have commented on AEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $48,029.52. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,365. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 603.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,837,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,192 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,075,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,203,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $15,995,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $15,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.40. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.12.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

