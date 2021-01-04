American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.
A number of analysts have commented on AEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.
In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $48,029.52. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,365. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.40. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.12.
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
