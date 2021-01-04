American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.11.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

NYSE:AEO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,432,941. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $20.69.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,365 in the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 71.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 62.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.