American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.06% from the stock’s previous close.

AXP has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, 140166 lowered shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

Shares of AXP opened at $120.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.37. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.10.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

