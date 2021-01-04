American Financial Group, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) declared a dividend on Monday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

American Financial Group has raised its dividend by 43.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Shares of NYSE AFG traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.16. 374,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.92. American Financial Group has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $115.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.62 and its 200 day moving average is $72.40.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFG. CSFB began coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Financial Group from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

