Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMRS. ValuEngine cut Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.78.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.02. 7,127,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,616. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47. Amyris has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $34.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.76 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amyris will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amyris by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 21.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris during the third quarter valued at $29,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amyris by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 10,462 shares during the period. 36.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

