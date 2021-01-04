Analysts Anticipate EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.27 Million

Brokerages expect EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) to post $33.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EMCORE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.50 million. EMCORE reported sales of $25.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCORE will report full year sales of $132.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $131.68 million to $134.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EMCORE.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $33.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.50 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of EMCORE from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EMCORE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.32.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 71.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in EMCORE by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,784,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 165,829 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in EMCORE during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in EMCORE by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in EMCORE during the 2nd quarter valued at $590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMCORE stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,192. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $153.72 million, a PE ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.22.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers for the CATV, satellite communications, and wireless markets.

