Analysts Anticipate Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $281.81 Million

Equities analysts expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to announce sales of $281.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $277.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $286.30 million. Groupon reported sales of $612.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $861.71 million, with estimates ranging from $810.33 million to $912.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Groupon.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.82. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Groupon’s revenue was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GRPN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Groupon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 355.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 635,961 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 496,313 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 539.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 482,790 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 407,299 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 444,457 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after acquiring an additional 168,848 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Groupon by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,532 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 149,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Groupon by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 228,883 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 134,793 shares during the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GRPN traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,729. Groupon has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $63.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.51.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Groupon (GRPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.