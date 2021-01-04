Analysts Anticipate Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.87 Million

Equities analysts expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to post sales of $7.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.53 million to $9.00 million. Merus posted sales of $7.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year sales of $28.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.46 million to $29.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $30.79 million, with estimates ranging from $28.60 million to $33.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Merus.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 78.70% and a negative net margin of 295.98%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRUS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ MRUS traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,676. The company has a market cap of $509.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 160,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Merus by 43.6% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,090,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,917 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Merus by 34.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,439,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,247,000 after acquiring an additional 627,196 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Merus by 390.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 44,654 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Merus during the second quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Merus during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merus (MRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.