Analysts Anticipate M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Will Announce Earnings of $2.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will announce earnings of $2.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.21. M&T Bank reported earnings of $3.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year earnings of $9.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.29 to $9.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.24 to $11.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS.

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.44.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 12,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,455,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in M&T Bank by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $2,287,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 14.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $126.82. The stock had a trading volume of 934,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.92. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $174.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

