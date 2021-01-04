Analysts Anticipate Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.71 Million

Brokerages expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) to report $38.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.10 million and the lowest is $35.70 million. Target Hospitality reported sales of $76.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year sales of $210.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $209.20 million to $212.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $199.13 million, with estimates ranging from $190.02 million to $202.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $48.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million.

Shares of NASDAQ TH opened at $1.58 on Friday. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $159.85 million, a P/E ratio of -157.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites.

