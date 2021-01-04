Analysts Anticipate TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion

Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will report $3.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.26 billion and the lowest is $3.20 billion. TE Connectivity reported sales of $3.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year sales of $13.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.09 billion to $13.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.83 billion to $14.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.14.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $9,815,624.00. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $1,536,848.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,700,600.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,838 shares of company stock valued at $20,767,400. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $121.07. The company had a trading volume of 760,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $121.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.96 and a 200 day moving average of $99.41. The company has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of -390.55, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

