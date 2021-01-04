Analysts Anticipate Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $543.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to announce $543.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $521.14 million and the highest is $568.20 million. Woodward posted sales of $720.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $531.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.33 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%.

WWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

Woodward stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.45. 1,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.95. Woodward has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $3,476,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,523,881.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,405 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $163,696.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,238. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Woodward by 109.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 94.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Woodward by 6,200.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

