Analysts Expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Edgewell Personal Care posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.37 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shares of EPC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.50. 6,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,062. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.87. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $38.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $144,687.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,813.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 282.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

