Analysts Expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.68. Tyson Foods reported earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. BidaskClub cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $1.46 on Monday, hitting $62.98. The company had a trading volume of 55,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,273. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.35 and a 200 day moving average of $61.87. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $94.24. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

