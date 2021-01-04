Analysts Set AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) PT at $119.00

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.00.

APPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of APPF traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $176.34. 3,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,458. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 1.19. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $81.01 and a fifty-two week high of $186.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.50 and its 200 day moving average is $157.06.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $3.68. The company had revenue of $84.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.01 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%. Analysts expect that AppFolio will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.04, for a total value of $3,114,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $50,379.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,695 shares of company stock valued at $13,958,632 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth $945,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

