Analysts Set CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Price Target at $22.00

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CBTX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBTX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised CBTX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised CBTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

CBTX stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,030. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. CBTX has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $31.73. The stock has a market cap of $629.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.00.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). CBTX had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBTX will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in CBTX by 5,943.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 85,352 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in CBTX by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 113,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 51,461 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CBTX by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 102,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 49,905 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in CBTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $796,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in CBTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $428,000. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

