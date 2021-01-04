Analysts Set Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) PT at $85.71

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chegg from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

CHGG opened at $88.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.57. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.16 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $2,287,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $7,437,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 308,748 shares in the company, valued at $27,849,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,058 shares of company stock worth $16,556,418. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

