Analysts Set Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Target Price at €54.94

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €54.94 ($64.64).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of DAI opened at €57.79 ($67.99) on Wednesday. Daimler AG has a 52-week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 52-week high of €59.93 ($70.51). The company has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion and a PE ratio of 1,992.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €56.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €46.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

