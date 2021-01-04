Analysts Set Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target at $34.78

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.78.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LPRO. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Open Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Open Lending alerts:

In other Open Lending news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $12,366,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,799,662 shares in the company, valued at $102,134,914.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $129,984,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock valued at $260,990,796. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the third quarter worth about $273,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.73. Open Lending has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $35.24.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $29.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.