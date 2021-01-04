Analysts Set Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) PT at $62.86

Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REGI shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGI stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.17. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $576.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.41 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.