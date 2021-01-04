Analyzing Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) & Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI)

Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) and Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 8.52, indicating that its stock price is 752% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Azure Power Global has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and Azure Power Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A Azure Power Global -14.74% -4.80% -1.01%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and Azure Power Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Azure Power Global $171.90 million 12.22 -$30.00 million ($0.47) -93.02

Aqua Power Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Azure Power Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aqua Power Systems and Azure Power Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Azure Power Global 0 1 4 0 2.80

Azure Power Global has a consensus price target of $31.40, suggesting a potential downside of 28.18%. Given Azure Power Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Azure Power Global is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.8% of Azure Power Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes magnesium air fuel cells for generating off-grid electricity. It offers batteries; lighting products, such as flashlights, lanterns, and specialty lighting products, as well as magnesium power bars for its lighting products; first generation portable power plant; handheld, small, medium, large, and X-large power supply equipment; and power supply equipment exchange power bars. The company provides its products using realistic magnesium air fuel system technology, which causes electricity to be generated from the chemical reaction of the combination of magnesium and oxygen, as well as a saltwater electrolyte. It also develops solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States. The company leases space on the roofs or warehouses, installs photovoltaic systems, and sells the energy to energy utility companies. It primarily serves emergency preparedness and disaster relief, outdoor recreation, industry, military, marine, and automotive markets. The company was formerly known as NC Solar, Inc. and changed its name to Aqua Power Systems Inc. in July 2014. Aqua Power Systems Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated 43 utility scale projects and various commercial rooftop projects with a combined rated capacity of 1,808 MW. Azure Power Global Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in New Delhi, India.

