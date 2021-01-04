Analyzing China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) & The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB)

China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) and The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

China Telecom has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.4% of China Telecom shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Telecom and The Liberty Braves Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Telecom $53.35 billion 0.42 $2.97 billion $3.60 7.65 The Liberty Braves Group $476.00 million 0.05 $106.00 million N/A N/A

China Telecom has higher revenue and earnings than The Liberty Braves Group.

Profitability

This table compares China Telecom and The Liberty Braves Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Telecom N/A N/A N/A The Liberty Braves Group -33.90% -0.28% -0.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for China Telecom and The Liberty Braves Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Telecom 0 0 3 0 3.00 The Liberty Braves Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

China Telecom beats The Liberty Braves Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Telecom

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services. The company also provides Best Tone information services; and information technology-based integrated solutions, such as system integration and consulting, outsourcing, special advisory, information application, knowledge, and software development services. In addition, it offers managed data services that include digital data network, frame relay, and asynchronous transfer mode services for government agencies, large corporations, and institutions; and leased line services, as well as sells, repairs, and maintains customer-end equipment. Further, the company provides international telecommunications services, including network, Internet access and transit, Internet data center, and mobile virtual network services in various countries, including the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, South America, and North America; and music production and related information, instant messenger, finance leasing, capital and financial management, and e-commerce services, as well as sells telecommunications terminals. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 336 million mobile subscribers; 153 million wireline broadband subscribers; and 111 million access lines in service. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong. China Telecom Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of China Telecommunications Corporation.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

