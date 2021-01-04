Analyzing First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) and Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) and First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Synovus Financial and First Commonwealth Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synovus Financial 17.25% 8.51% 0.75% First Commonwealth Financial 18.68% 7.42% 0.89%

Synovus Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. First Commonwealth Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Synovus Financial pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Commonwealth Financial pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Synovus Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Synovus Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Synovus Financial and First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synovus Financial $2.41 billion 1.99 $563.78 million $3.90 8.30 First Commonwealth Financial $410.75 million 2.56 $105.33 million $1.10 9.95

Synovus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Commonwealth Financial. Synovus Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Commonwealth Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Synovus Financial has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Commonwealth Financial has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.9% of Synovus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Synovus Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Synovus Financial and First Commonwealth Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synovus Financial 0 1 8 0 2.89 First Commonwealth Financial 0 6 0 0 2.00

Synovus Financial presently has a consensus price target of $31.45, suggesting a potential downside of 2.84%. First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus price target of $9.80, suggesting a potential downside of 10.42%. Given Synovus Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Synovus Financial is more favorable than First Commonwealth Financial.

Summary

Synovus Financial beats First Commonwealth Financial on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers private banking, treasury management, wealth management, premium finance and international banking, commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services to its customers. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Columbus, GA.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company's commercial banking services comprise commercial lending, business checking accounts, online account management services, payroll direct deposits, commercial cash management services, and repurchase agreements, as well as ACH origination services. It also offers various trust and asset management services; auto, home, and business insurance, as well as term life insurance; and annuities, mutual funds, and stock and bond brokerage services through a broker-dealer and insurance brokers. As of October 27, 2020, the company operated 147 community banking offices in western and central Pennsylvania, as well as northeastern, central, and southwestern Ohio. It also leases three mortgage loan production offices and four corporate loan production offices, as well as operates a network of 163 automated teller machines. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

