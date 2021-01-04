Analyzing Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) & The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK)

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) and The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Fusion Fuel Green alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Fusion Fuel Green and The Peck, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Fuel Green 0 0 0 0 N/A The Peck 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Peck has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.6% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of The Peck shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of The Peck shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and The Peck’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Fuel Green N/A -14.90% -1.36% The Peck -3.69% -17.97% -5.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and The Peck’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A -$200,000.00 N/A N/A The Peck $28.22 million 1.12 -$430,000.00 N/A N/A

Fusion Fuel Green has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Peck.

Summary

Fusion Fuel Green beats The Peck on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland.

The Peck Company Profile

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.