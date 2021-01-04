Analyzing OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) and Enterprise Informatics (OTCMKTS:EINF)

Enterprise Informatics (OTCMKTS:EINF) and OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Enterprise Informatics and OneSpan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Informatics N/A N/A N/A OneSpan 5.72% 10.86% 7.52%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Enterprise Informatics and OneSpan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Informatics 0 0 0 0 N/A OneSpan 0 1 2 0 2.67

OneSpan has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.23%. Given OneSpan’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OneSpan is more favorable than Enterprise Informatics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enterprise Informatics and OneSpan’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Informatics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OneSpan $254.57 million 3.30 $8.79 million $0.54 38.30

OneSpan has higher revenue and earnings than Enterprise Informatics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.1% of OneSpan shares are held by institutional investors. 68.2% of Enterprise Informatics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of OneSpan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Enterprise Informatics has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneSpan has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OneSpan beats Enterprise Informatics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enterprise Informatics

Enterprise Informatics, Inc. develops, markets, and supports a suite of integrated document, configuration, and records management software products. It primarily offers eB, an integrated suite, which enables organizations to create, capture, store, manage, share, and distribute critical business information regarding their customers, products, assets, and processes. The eB suite also enables to maintain information about the configuration of its products, assets, and infrastructures. It serves local governments, petrochemicals, utilities, manufacturing, and transportation industries. The company offers its products and services through direct sales force, third-party value added resellers, system integrators, and OEMs principally in the United States and Europe. It was formerly known as Spescom Software, Inc. and changed its name to Enterprise Informatics, Inc. in April 2007. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in San Diego, California. Enterprise Informatics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bentley Systems, Incorporated.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution. It also provides Secure Agreement Automation, a cloud-based solution that helps digitize the mobile and online application process; Mobile Security Suite, a software development kit; Mobile Authenticator Studio, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; and OneSpan Sign, which supports a range of e-signature requirements from simple to complex. In addition, the company offers DIGIPASS hardware authenticators that supports authentication and digital signatures for applications running on PCs, tablets, and mobile phones; and authentication servers that enables customers to administer a high level of access control. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

