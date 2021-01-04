Analyzing StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) and Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) and StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Barings BDC alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Barings BDC and StoneCastle Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barings BDC 0 0 5 0 3.00 StoneCastle Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Barings BDC currently has a consensus price target of $8.81, indicating a potential downside of 4.21%. StoneCastle Financial has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.90%. Given StoneCastle Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe StoneCastle Financial is more favorable than Barings BDC.

Dividends

Barings BDC pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. StoneCastle Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Barings BDC pays out 111.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Barings BDC has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and StoneCastle Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Barings BDC and StoneCastle Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barings BDC -5.76% 5.71% 2.50% StoneCastle Financial 29.52% N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.7% of Barings BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of StoneCastle Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Barings BDC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of StoneCastle Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Barings BDC has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCastle Financial has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Barings BDC and StoneCastle Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barings BDC $75.65 million 5.83 $58.19 million $0.61 15.08 StoneCastle Financial $16.35 million 7.73 $10.05 million N/A N/A

Barings BDC has higher revenue and earnings than StoneCastle Financial.

Summary

StoneCastle Financial beats Barings BDC on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries. It specializes in mezzanine, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. Barings BDC's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Barings LLC, a leading global asset manager based in Charlotte, NC with over $335 billion of AUM firm-wide. For more information, visit www.baringsbdc.com.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.