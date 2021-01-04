AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.38 Million

Brokerages expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to report sales of $67.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.10 million. AngioDynamics reported sales of $70.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year sales of $281.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $280.70 million to $281.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $291.41 million, with estimates ranging from $289.70 million to $293.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AngioDynamics.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANGO shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub downgraded AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the third quarter valued at $857,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the third quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the third quarter valued at $252,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANGO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,456. The company has a market capitalization of $585.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.87. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

