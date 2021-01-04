ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $371.95

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $371.95 and last traded at $371.75, with a volume of 2659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $363.80.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.50.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.
In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total transaction of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at $64,244,291.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 26.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,005,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 8.6% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.
ANSYS Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANSS)
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
