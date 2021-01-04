ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $371.95

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $371.95 and last traded at $371.75, with a volume of 2659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $363.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total transaction of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at $64,244,291.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 26.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,005,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 8.6% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

