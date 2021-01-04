AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppFolio, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions for property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the property managers including activities of posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the entire leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, managing accounting and reporting to property owners. MyCase solution for practitioners and small law firms, providing time tracking, billing and payments, client communication, coordination with other lawyers and support staff, legal document management and assembly and general office administration services. Value+ services include Websites and electronic payment services. AppFolio, Inc. is headquartered Goleta, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on APPF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AppFolio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. BidaskClub cut AppFolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on AppFolio in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of AppFolio stock traded down $2.99 on Monday, reaching $177.05. 99,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,458. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.19. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $81.01 and a twelve month high of $186.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $3.68. The business had revenue of $84.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.01 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%. On average, research analysts predict that AppFolio will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 12,413 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total value of $1,978,880.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,971,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 18,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.04, for a total transaction of $3,114,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,695 shares of company stock valued at $13,958,632 in the last ninety days. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,105,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the second quarter valued at $79,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 0.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,872,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

