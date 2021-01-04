AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppFolio, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions for property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the property managers including activities of posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the entire leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, managing accounting and reporting to property owners. MyCase solution for practitioners and small law firms, providing time tracking, billing and payments, client communication, coordination with other lawyers and support staff, legal document management and assembly and general office administration services. Value+ services include Websites and electronic payment services. AppFolio, Inc. is headquartered Goleta, California. “

APPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

NASDAQ APPF traded down $2.99 on Monday, reaching $177.05. The company had a trading volume of 99,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,458. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.50 and its 200 day moving average is $157.06. AppFolio has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $186.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.19.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $3.68. The firm had revenue of $84.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.01 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that AppFolio will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 18,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.04, for a total value of $3,114,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 12,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total value of $1,978,880.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,971,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,695 shares of company stock worth $13,958,632. Corporate insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in AppFolio during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. 38.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

