Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Million

Equities analysts expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) to post $1.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $3.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 million to $3.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.54 million, with estimates ranging from $5.57 million to $7.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.05) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.49 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APVO. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

In other Aptevo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 174,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $3,961,316.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 636,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,136,286.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 1.25% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ APVO traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.65. 47,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,050. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

