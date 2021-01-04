AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 39,482 HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,482 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of HC2 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 during the second quarter worth $36,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of HC2 in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of HC2 in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of HC2 in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of HC2 in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 38.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley cut their price objective on HC2 from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HC2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

In other news, insider Joseph Anthony Ferraro sold 66,554 shares of HC2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $159,729.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 289,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael J. Sena sold 91,291 shares of HC2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $219,098.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 614,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,453,272 shares of company stock worth $5,099,837. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCHC opened at $3.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.41.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). HC2 had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

