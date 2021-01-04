AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 412,255 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 412,255 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the second quarter worth about $68,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the third quarter worth about $144,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Eric S. Marmurek sold 8,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $59,705.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,109.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RBBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

NASDAQ RBBN opened at $6.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The company has a market cap of $953.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $231.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.00 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

