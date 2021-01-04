AQR Capital Management LLC Takes Position in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 234.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AXT by 54.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AXT by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the period. 56.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXT stock opened at $9.57 on Monday. AXT, Inc. has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $11.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.24 million, a P/E ratio of -318.89 and a beta of 2.30.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $147,000.00. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $361,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,834,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,900,708.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,000 shares of company stock valued at $844,920 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXTI. ValuEngine lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. B. Riley lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on AXT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.84.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

