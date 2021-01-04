AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,178 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Coda Octopus Group worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 166,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 72,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CODA opened at $6.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $67.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Coda Octopus Group news, Director Michael J. Hamilton sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $32,520.00. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

