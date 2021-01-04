Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

AQST has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aquestive Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.29.

NASDAQ:AQST traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,622. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 3.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $54,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 49.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

