ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2021

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €18.50 ($21.76).

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a one year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.