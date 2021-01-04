Argentum Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. Argentum has a total market capitalization of $2,062.00 and $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Argentum has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Argentum coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Profile

Argentum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg . Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG . The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

