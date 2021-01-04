Arionum One Day Trading Volume Hits $22.00 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Arionum has a market cap of $49,802.53 and $22.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Arionum has traded 42.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,236.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,009.60 or 0.03232163 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.71 or 0.00482482 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.78 or 0.01279876 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.44 or 0.00423987 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00021802 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.48 or 0.00187229 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

