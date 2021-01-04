Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

ARKAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Arkema from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arkema from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arkema currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARKAY traded up $2.36 on Monday, reaching $115.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.95. Arkema has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.59.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arkema will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

