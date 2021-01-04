Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) (LON:ARW) Insider Acquires £149.04 in Stock

Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) (LON:ARW) insider Matt Hotson bought 72 shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 207 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of £149.04 ($194.72).

Matt Hotson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Matt Hotson acquired 86 shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 175 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £150.50 ($196.63).

Shares of ARW opened at GBX 198.60 ($2.59) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £352.27 million and a P/E ratio of -3.67. Arrow Global Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 306.80 ($4.01). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 181.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 122.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,255.66.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) Company Profile

Arrow Global Group plc identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

